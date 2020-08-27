Rhea Chakraborty says she was ‘hurt’ after leaving Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8, addresses messages with Mahesh Bhatt

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:11 IST

Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about leaving boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment on June 8, six days before he was found dead. She also said that her WhatsApp chat with Mahesh Bhatt on the day she left may not have had anything to do with the situation.

In an interview with India Today, Rhea was asked if she made a ‘final decision’ to leave Sushant when she left on June 8. She was also asked about the messages with Mahesh on the same day, in which she talked about moving on.

She said, “I was definitely very upset and hurt. Mujhe kaafi bura lag raha tha ki unhone mujhe call back nahi kiya, unhone mujhe wapas nahi bulaya (I felt very bad that he did not call me back or ask me to return). Is it over for him? Itna hi tha? Ki ab main bimaar hoon toh aap nahi chahte mujhe? Naturally, agar aapko koi bhi aisa bole, aapko bura toh feel hoga. Lekin yeh jo aap refer kar rahe hai, shayad iss conversation se iska koi lena dena hai nahi (Was it just this much? Now that I am unwell, does he not want me? Naturally, if anyone tells you this, you will feel very bad. But the message you are referring to perhaps had nothing to do with this situation).”

Rhea spent the entire lockdown with Sushant and left his house on June 8. According to her messages to Mahesh that were earlier accessed by India Today, she told him, “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief.” Aisha is the name of her character in the film Jalebi, which was produced by him. She added, “Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel. You were then And you are now.” He replied, “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father . He will be a happy man.”

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s father calls Rhea Chakraborty a ‘murderer’: ‘She was giving poison to my son’

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14. His family accused Rhea of abetment to suicide in an FIR filed in Patna on July 25. She was also accused of misappropriating funds and cutting him off from his family.

On Thursday, Sushant’s father KK Singh alleged that the actor was murdered. In a self-made video shared by ANI, he said in Hindi, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”

Also Watch | ‘Rhea poisoned my son, must be arrested’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Sushant’s death, after a Supreme Court order last week, which said that a ‘fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour’. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a separate money laundering case against Rhea and others. Earlier this week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the probe after the ED found evidence of a drug angle.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has earlier denied all the allegations against her. In response to the allegations made against her in the FIR, he said that they were ‘totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes’. Talking about her alleged drug links, he said, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more