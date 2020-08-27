Sushant Singh Rajput’s father calls Rhea Chakraborty a ‘murderer’: ‘She was giving poison to my son’

bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has said in a new video that Rhea Chakraborty is the ‘murderer’ of his son. Singh claimed that Rhea was giving ‘poison’ to Sushant for a long time and must be arrested immediately.

In a video shared by ANI, Singh says in Hindi, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”

#WATCH Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates: KK Singh, #SushantSinghRajput's father pic.twitter.com/EsVpAUlZMt — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

This comes after Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, demanded Rhea’s arrest earlier on Thursday. In a series of tweets, Shweta accused Rhea of ‘doing publicity stunts’ and called for her immediate arrest.

“Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty,” she wrote in a tweet.

Sushant died on June 14. Last month, his father had filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and others, alleging abetment to suicide. He also accused her of siphoning off the actor’s funds, drugging him and cutting him off from his family, among other allegations.

The case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after a Supreme Court order last week. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a separate investigation into allegations of money laundering. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also joined the probe after the ED found evidence of a drug angle in the case.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied all allegations. “The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes. Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others or otherwise. Both the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate have been handed over all of Rhea’s financial documents which clearly show the falsity of such allegations. She has not received a single transfer from Sushant’s accounts. All her Income Tax Returns have been examined by Police as well as the ED. Neither of them have found anything incriminating against Rhea,” he said.

About Rhea’s alleged drug links, he said, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test.”

