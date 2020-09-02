Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares video of actor crying: ‘My heart bleeds everyday’

bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video of him, speaking about how much she misses him. Shweta added that she needs closure in the death case. The video seams to be a clip from a reality show where Sushant had made an appearance. It shows him getting emotional and breaking into tears. The video has been edited to the background music of his film MS Dhoni: An Untold Story.

Sharing the video Shweta wrote, “I lost my brother and my heart bleeds everyday...how long will it take to find the truth... when will we be able to find closure?? #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #GlobalPrayers4SSR #StayUnited.” Shweta has also been sharing picture of large hoardings in various US towns such as New Jersey and Chicago, demanding justice for Sushant.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor’s death. Sushant’s father had filed an FIR in Patna against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others under charges of abetment to suicide.

Other than the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also investigating the case. The NCB on Tuesday arrested an alleged contraband dealer who has “links” with its probe in the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death, officials said.

The man, who has been identified as Zaid, was apprehended by the federal anti-narcotics agency and is understood to be involved in the supply of narcotics in the high-end party circles of Mumbai.The agency last week had arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against the detained man came after questioning them.

