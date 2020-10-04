Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘all eyes on CBI’ after AIIMS rejects murder theory, Ankita Lokhande supports

bollywood

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:32 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has said that her attention is now focussed on the Central Bureau of India’s findings in the actor’s death case, after an AIIMS panel tasked with re-evaluating his post-mortem report concluded that he died by suicide. Many, including the lawyer representing Sushant’s father, had suggested that the actor could have been murdered.

Shweta in an Instagram post wrote, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI.” Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, reposted Shweta’s message with the same hashtag.

On Saturday, a panel of AIIMS doctors termed Sushant’s death ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’. In a report submitted to the CBI on September 29, the six-member team of forensic doctors said that there were ‘no injuries on the body other than of hanging’ nor was ‘presence of any seductive material’ detected, dismissing claims of strangulation and poisoning.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s family has called the report “inconclusive” since the team relied on photographs. “AIIMS report is not conclusive and CBI in its charge sheet can still file a case of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case,” he said. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. His family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea is currently in jail, on drugs-related charges pertaining to the case.

Vikas Singh had previously claimed that an AIIMS doctor had told him that the ligature marks on Sushant’s neck were consistent with strangulation. “AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant’s death was by strangulation,” he had said in a press conference.

Also read: Prasoon Joshi breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘suicide is a bigger concern than murder’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that they will await the CBI’s report. “I have seen the statement of the doctors from AIIMS concerning SSR case. The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI, which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayte,” read his statement.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more