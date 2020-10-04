e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Prasoon Joshi breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘suicide is a bigger concern than murder’

Prasoon Joshi breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘suicide is a bigger concern than murder’

Writer and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi, breaking his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has said that in his opinion, ‘suicide is a bigger concern than murder’, because murderers can be caught and punished.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Prasoon Joshi has spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Prasoon Joshi has spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
         

Writer and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi has said that ‘suicide is a disease’ and a bigger concern for him than murder. His comments come amid the debate around actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police and an AIIMS team tasked with re-evaluating the post-mortem report, despite resistance from the actor’s family.

In an interview, Prasoon said that the film industry, like all industries, must introspect about why some people are under such pressure. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14.

He told Times Now, “Suicide is a much bigger concern for me than a murder, because in murder you have a culprit. Suicide is a disease, it is coming out of the fact that something is not right, people are insecure, are not able to cope. It is not a small thing, it is kind of a diagnosis of a disease. It has to be taken seriously by an industry. It is not only about producing a few hit films, life is bigger than films. Out industry has a lot of sensitive people, the need is to make them all join hands constructively.”

Also read: Prasoon Joshi reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s comments on drugs controversy, says Kangana Ranaut shouldn’t be trivialised

He added, “Artistes can put life above commerce, because they are sensitive. An artiste will never prefer money over someone’s life. An artiste’s heart is accommodating. That’s the reason people get disappointed.”

On Saturday, a panel of AIIMS doctors termed Sushant’s death ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’. In a report submitted to the CBI on September 29, the six-member team of forensic doctors said that there were ‘no injuries on the body other than of hanging’ nor was ‘presence of any seductive material’ detected, dismissing claims of strangulation and poisoning.

Talking to The Times of India, Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s father, said that since the team did not actually examine Sushant’s body but relied on photographs, the report could not be treated as conclusive. “AIIMS report is not conclusive and CBI in its chargesheet can still file a case of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case,” he said.

