Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer calls AIIMS report ruling suicide ‘inconclusive’: ‘CBI can still file a case of murder’

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 20:05 IST

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in his case against Rhea Chakraborty, has responded to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) report ruling out the murder angle. The senior advocate said that the report was ‘not conclusive’ and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can still treat Sushant’s death as a case of murder.

A panel of AIIMS doctors termed Sushant’s death ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’. In a report submitted to the CBI on September 29, the six-member team of forensic doctors said that there were ‘no injuries on the body other than of hanging’ nor was ‘presence of any seductive material’ detected, dismissing claims of strangulation and poisoning.

Talking to The Times of India, Vikas Singh said that since the team did not actually examine Sushant’s body but relied on photographs, the report could not be treated as conclusive. “AIIMS report is not conclusive and CBI in its chargesheet can still file a case of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case,” he said.

“They don’t have the X-ray of the leg which is said to have been fractured so it cannot be conclusive at the most it could be taken as a piece of evidence in the case,” he added.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. On July 25, his father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide.

In August, Sushant’s father KK Singh released a video, calling Rhea a ‘murderer’ and accusing her of giving ‘poison’ to Sushant for a long time. “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates,” he said in Hindi, in the clip.

