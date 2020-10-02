After Twitter crashes, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta congratulates fans: ‘This is the voice of unity’

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate Sushant’s fans for actively participating in her latest digital campaign, which she believes, led to Twitter crashing for some time. She has been at the forefront of creating awareness and in keeping the spirit alive in demanding, what many believe, justice for the late actor.

Sharing a screenshot of the said Twitter page, she wrote: “Heard that twitter crashed for a while... this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice...A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors... keep it up, Strength is shining forth!! Take A Bow Woman bowing deeply #Revolution4SSR” Flashing on the screen is a message - ‘Twitter is over capacity. Please wait a few moments then try again’.

Heard that twitter crashed for a while... this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice...A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors... keep it up, Strength is shining forth!! Take A Bow 🙇‍♀️ #Revolution4SSR pic.twitter.com/W8at2aExPD — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

Revolution4SSR is the latest of the many such digital campaigns run by her. In the past, she has initiated campaigns such as Plants4SSR, GlobalPrayer4SSR, Flag4SSR among others. She routinely shares throwbacks to keep the memory of the late actor alive.

Some time back, she had shared a childhood picture of Sushant and had written: “Those twinkling eyes... reflect the internal purity #SushantSinghRajput.” At another time, sharing pictures from her wedding, she had written: “Treasured Memories.”

Shweta also closely follows all the development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case as three agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau, probe the case from three different angles.

Reacting to a development in the case that CBI could add a murder charge, she had written on Instagram: “Finally!! CBI to file a case under SECTION 302 #Revolution4SSR.”

Also read: An actor who used to be a supermodel is ‘mastermind’ of Bollywood drugs nexus: report

After the initial developments regarding the drugs angle in the case, the family and their lawyer had expressed their helplessness as the focus had shifted from the main case with NCB broadening its net. ANI had quoted Vikas Singh as saying, “The family feels that the investigation is going in such a way that the truth is not coming out. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) case has become like the Mumbai Police investigation, all stars are now being called. The people called in and not are a part of a syndicate and not distributors. It is just a Mumbai Police type of investigation. Sushant’s case has taken a back seat.” Sushant died on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai.

