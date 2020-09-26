Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is feeling helpless at death investigation being sidetracked: lawyer Vikas Singh

bollywood

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in his case against Rhea Chakraborty, has said that the family is disappointed that the investigation has been derailed. What began as a probe into the circumstances leading up to Sushant’s death on June 14 has transformed into an investigation into an alleged drugs subculture in the film industry.

"The family feels that the investigation is going in such a way that the truth is not coming out. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) case has become like the Mumbai Police investigation, all stars are now being called. The people called in and not are a part of a syndicate and not distributors. It is just a Mumbai Police type of investigation. Sushant's case has taken a back seat," the lawyer said in a Thursday press conference, according to ANI.

"The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant's death was by strangulation," he added. Vikas Singh had made this claim in a tweet as well, but Dr Sudhir Gupta, the panel chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team conducting an examination of Sushant’s death, has rejected these claims. He told Times Now, “No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence. It’s difficult for doctors and next to impossible for general people, needed solely internal link discretion and forensic interpretation.”

Vikas Singh said that the Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the case is not on track. "Why is CBI converting this to murder from abetment? The investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but it's the lack of importance that the case is getting is what I am worried about. The forensics response of the AIIMS should be made public that is what will satisfy the family," he said.

"Today, we are helpless as we don't know in which direction the case is going. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I am not happy with the speed at which the case is going," he added.

The NCB on Wednesday had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi for the ongoing case.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drug case, is in judicial custody that has been extended till October 6. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

