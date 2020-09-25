e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / AIIMS panel chief on claims of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer that actor was strangulated: ‘Can’t make opinion by seeing marks’

AIIMS panel chief on claims of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer that actor was strangulated: ‘Can’t make opinion by seeing marks’

The panel chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team, investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has denied that the team has reached a verdict in how the actor died.

bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:29 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
         

The panel chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has dismissed claims by the actor’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh. The lawyer had claimed to have been told by a member of the AIIMS team that Sushant was strangled.

“Can’t make an opinion by seeing marks,” the AIIMS panel chief Sudhir Gupta said, according to Times Now. No conclusions have been drawn so far, and the team has asked for patience. Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, after the Mumbai Police in its initial probe concluded that the actor had died by suicide.

Dr Gupta said, “No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence. It’s difficult for doctors and next to impossible for general people, needed solely internal link discretion and forensic interpretation.”

Sushant’s father has filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds. Lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier in the day expressed frustration at the delay in the charges against Rhea to be changed from abetment to murder.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput doubted sisters’ motives, felt they were only after his money: Rhea Chakraborty in bail plea

He’d written in a tweet, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.” The tweet was also shared by the actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, “We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth?”

 
 

Rhea is currently in judicial custody at Byculla Jail, after she was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant. The drugs angle in the case was uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate, which found evidence tying Rhea and her brother Showik to the purchase of drugs, while investigating their financial activities.

The Bombay High Court will conduct a hearing on the bail requests made by Rhea and Showik on September 29, according to news agency ANI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
PM Modi condoles legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death
PM Modi condoles legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death
Tatkal RT-PCR test for air passengers visiting Assam to cut quarantine time
Tatkal RT-PCR test for air passengers visiting Assam to cut quarantine time
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP Balasubrahmanyam

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In