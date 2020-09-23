Sushant Singh Rajput doubted sisters’ motives, felt they were only after his money: Rhea Chakraborty in bail plea

bollywood

Actor Rhea Chakraborty in her bail plea has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was doubtful about the motivations of his sisters. Rhea has said that the late actor believed his sisters were not worried about his mental health, and were merely after his money.

Rhea is currently lodged at Byculla Jail, after being arrested for procuring drugs for the late actor, whom she was dating at the time of his death on June 14. Her bail hearing will take place on Thursday, after today’s hearing was called off due to heavy rains in Mumbai. Sushant’s family has also accused Rhea of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds.

According to The Times of India, Rhea’s lawyer in her bail application said, “Sushant had been routinely contacting his family to inform them about his bouts of depression and other issues but Sushant’s family members did not seem overly concerned regarding the same. Ultimately in the third week of November 2019, his three sisters came to Mumbai and informed him that they would be taking him to Chandigarh for further treatment.The Applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) did not interfere with their decision and was in fact relieved to see his family members finally take some interest in his well being and health. However on 26th November 2019, Sushant called the Applicant and informed that he would not be travelling to Chandigarh with his sisters as he doubted their motives and felt that they were merely after his money. That very same night, all three sisters left Sushant along at the peak of his depression.”

In January, however, Sushant did travel to Chandigarh with one of his sisters. In an interview to India Today, Rhea had refuted the claim that Sushant had come back to Mumbai from Chandigarh at her behest. She said: “In January, he went to meet his sister in Chandigarh but returned after two days. Maybe he didn’t like them, and returned on his own. I was not even aware that he was returning.”

Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti had provided proof that she was always willing to go the extra mile for her brother, and shared pictures of a ticket to India that she had purchased for January. She wrote in a social media post that the actor returned to Mumbai abruptly because Rhea kept calling him. She wrote: “As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet my brother coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus.”

