Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain drug habit: Rhea Chakraborty in bail plea

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:44 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput “took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit.” Rhea is currently lodged at Byculla Jail, after being arrested for procuring drugs for the late actor, whom she was dating at the time of his death.

Her bail hearing will take place on Thursday, after today’s hearing was called off due to heavy rains in Mumbai. Sushant’s family has also accused Rhea of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds.

According to NDTV, Rhea said in her bail plea, “Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs.” She added, “If the late actor were alive today, he would have been charged for the consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence having punishment of a term of imprisonment upto one year.”

Rhea said that Sushant “used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever”. She also said: “It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail.”

The actor would reportedly ask his cook, Neeraj, to prepare joints for him and leave them in his bedroom in a box. He had last asked Neeraj to do this three days before his death. Rhea in her bail plea said that the fact that the box was found empty after his death implies that only the late actor was the consumer of drugs.

The drugs angle in the Sushant death case was uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation of Rhea’s financial activities. The Narcotics Control Bureau in its investigation discovered larger ties to Bollywood, and now, several other celebrities have come under the radar.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

