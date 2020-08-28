Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister slams Rhea Chakraborty for saying actor’s relationship with family was strained: ‘Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment’

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case took a new turn when Rhea Chakraborty replied to the many allegations made against her by the late actor’s family, in an interview on Thursday. Her comment on Sushant’s relationship with his sisters and father didn’t go down well with his family. Sushant’s US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, in an Instagram post, rubbished the claims.

Posting a picture of her e-ticket itinerary, she spoke about how she dashed home to India to meet her brother, when he was visiting their other sister in Chandigarh. She wrote: “As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind!”

“The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet my brother coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus,” she added.

She later tweeted that there were 25 calls from Rhea to Sushant’s phone when he visited Chandigarh. She wrote: “Jan was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow”

Jan was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

In an interview to India Today, Rhea had refuted the claim that Sushant had come back to Mumbai from Chandigarh at her behest. She said: “In January, he went to meet his sister in Chandigarh but returned after two days. Maybe he didn’t like them, and returned on his own. I was not even aware that he was returning.” Responding to the charge that she had isolated him from the rest of his family, she said: “How could I isolate Sushant if he was with his sister from June 8 to 13. In February, he met his sister and brother-in-law OP Singh and they went out to eat together. Those photos are in public domain.”

Rhea had claimed that the late actor’s relationship with his father had not been good as “as his father left them at a young age. He was very close to his mother and he felt bad due to this. Before he met me, Sushant hadn’t met his father for five years.”

She also spoke about how the siblings would fight and argue when they would meet. She spoke of the time two of his sisters had visited him at the Waterstone resort. “I touched Meetuji’s feet and hugged Priyanka because Sushant’s mental health was suffering. I wanted his family to be involved. He had been crying and calling them for two months that ‘come and meet me’. However, they left the same night and didn’t stay and help him.”

