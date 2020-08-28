Rhea Chakraborty says Sushant Singh Rajput texted her on June 9 a day after she left, she blocked him later

bollywood

Actor Rhea Chakraborty finally opened up about her leaving late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8, six days before the late actor was found dead. She said Sushant had asked her to leave but sent her one last message the next day, on June 9, after which she blocked him in rage.

She said Sushant asked her to go home, recover from her anxiety issues and, maybe, help him later. She said in an interview to India Today, “My therapy session was booked for 11:30 am on June 8 that goes to prove that I had no intentions of leaving on that day. I couldn’t do the therapy at my home as I didn’t want my parents to see me in that condition. I have to keep a brave face for them. I said ‘let me do my therapy session and then I can go’. But he asked me to leave saying that his sister Meetu Singh is coming. He was talking to his father and sisters the entire month and told them about his plans to move to Coorg. I said I will go only on one condition that your sister Meetu comes to stay with him. He said ‘no’, saying that she was coming within 1-2 hours and I will have to leave before she arrives.”

Talking about Sushant’s last message, Rhea said, “He messaged me on 9th that “how are you my babu?” because he knew that I was not well. I came home on 8th afternoon. I was very sad and hurt that you have not called me, just sent me a message despite knowing how unwell I was. I blocked him on 9th as I felt that he doesn’t want me anymore. I didn’t want to come between him and his sisters.”

She said that her parents were unaware of their recent confrontation. She added that Sushant was, however, there on their family group and was still in touch with her brother. “He sent a message to my brother on June 10 asking, “Bhai, how is Rhea, let me know when she is better.”

She went on to add, “He never mentioned that ‘Rhea, I need you, come back’. If he would have said that, I would have left everything to return to him. That’s what shocked me that he doesn’t want him anymore.”

