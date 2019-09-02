Sushmita Sen learns to skin dive in Indian ocean, gifts daughter Alisah her first scuba diving session in Maldives. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:01 IST

Actor Sushmita Sen often shares pictures and videos of her family and her latest posts are about her younger daughter Alisah’s 10th birthday celebration. The doting mother gifted her daughter her first scuba diving session in Maldives; Alisah turned 10 on August 28.

Sharing the video clips, Sushmita wrote: “To the bravest 10 year old I know & take pride in being her mother!! This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthday Alisah was only 5 yrs old when Renee & I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 yrs old...she waited 5 birthdays for this day!!! And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa & sister SHE WAS AMAZING, logging in 41 minutes & 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean. My #godchild @aaliyahsenb8 age 16yrs old also did her first scuba dive with Alisah & I couldn’t be prouder of both my incredible babies!!! Thank you Naveen & Hussain for being the most amazing instructors my kids could ever have hoped for, to go past all fears & DIVE!!! HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY ALISAH!!! #sharing #training #scubadiving #padi #maldives #birthdaygirl #proudmom I love you guys!!!!”

In the bunch of video clips, Sushmita is overseeing the preparation for Alisah’s first lesson. In another clip, all of them, including Sushmita, Alisah, elder daughter Renee and Sushmita’s niece Aaliyah Sen, are in a boat, sailing towards a spot in the middle of the deep blue ocean. In the third clip, Alisah jumps into the sea with an instructor and soon after, Sushmita jumps in too. In the fourth video, as Sushmita and girls swim, we also get to see a glimpse of the marine life.

Sushmita also shared a clip where she is skin diving in the ocean. Sharing it, she mentioned how age is never a bar when it comes to learning something new. Sharing it, she wrote: “Learning to Skin Dive at 43!!! Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step...a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!!! Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!!”

