Swara Bhasker asks if Rhea Chakraborty is ‘being framed’ as new chats show Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister knew of his treatment

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 14:25 IST

Swara Bhasker raised questions on whether Rhea Chakraborty was ‘being framed’ in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case as newly accessed chats suggest that his family was informed about his mental health issues. Swara also asked why this story was ‘conveniently’ ignored by ‘shouting anchors’.

Retweeting a tweet showing the conversation between Sushant’s sister Nitu Singh and his former manager Shruti Modi, Swara wrote, “Hey Voyeurs & shameless conscience-less anchors! Chat Proves #RheaChakraborty had informed the family about the mental health of SSR way back in 2019. Why did all the high decibel, screaming shouting anchors conveniently ignore this story? Does it seem like Rhea is being framed?”

Hey Voyeurs & shameless conscience-less anchors! Chat Proves #RheaChakraborty had informed the family about the mental health of SSR way back in 2019. Why did all the high decibel, screaming shouting anchors conveniently ignore this story? Does it seem like Rhea is being framed? https://t.co/qFWDuEw6B2 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 30, 2020

According to the messages accessed by India Today, Shruti shared Sushant’s prescriptions with Nitu in November 2019 and also sent her the number of his psychotherapist, Susan Walker. Nitu had also expressed her desire to meet the doctor who could come home. This seems to contradict the family’s claims that Rhea had kept them in the dark about Sushant’s diagnosis and treatment. He was said to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Sushant died on June 14 and his family has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. She has also been accused of drugging him without his knowledge, misappropriating his funds and cutting him off from his family.

Last week, Rhea sought police protection for herself and her family, alleging that there was a ‘threat’ to their lives. She shared a video of her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, being hounded by reporters in her building compound.

Rhea, whose possible role in Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), wrote on Instagram, “We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?”

“We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily In covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou,” she added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

