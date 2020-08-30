Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Nitu Singh asked Shruti Modi for his medical prescription, newly accessed chats reveal

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:15 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Nitu Singh was briefed by his ex-manager Shruti Modi about the medicines the actor was prescribed for his alleged depression, newly accessed chats reveal. According to India Today, the conversation between Nitu and Shruti points out that the two had exchanged information about the details of Sushant’s treatment.

The news channel has shared chats between Nitu and Shruti from November 26, 2019. Shruti had told Nitu on WhatsApp, “Hi, Shruti here. I’ll be outside,” to which Nitu had replied, “Hi Shruti, pls send me all dr’s prescriptions.” Shruti had then sent an image of a piece of paper which had the names of the medicines prescribed to Sushant. Nitu had also told Shruti, “Also wd (would) like to meet the Dr who can come to home (sic),” to which Shruti replied, “Sure.”

The names of the medicines are Serta, Clonotril, Oleanz and Qutipin, which are taken for various mental illnesses. Shruti also sent the contact detail of Dr Susan Walker Psychotherapy to Nitu.

Sushant’s family, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and many of his former staff members have claimed that the actor wasn’t depressed. But therapist Susan Walker had earlier told journalist Barkha Dutt in an interview, “Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness that can be crippling for an individual during an episode. The symptoms of which can include severe anxiety, major depression and sometimes disordered thinking and paranoia.”

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had said in a recent interview that not just Sushant, his mother also suffered from depression. “Sushant found it hard to live without his mother, he was very close to her. She also suffered from depression and that is why she passed away,” she said.

