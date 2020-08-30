Sushant Singh Rajput death: Drivers explain why two ambulances were present at SSR’s house

bollywood

The ambulance drivers who were present at actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 14, the day of his death, have clarified speculation about why two ambulances were called. In an interview to India Today, they said that a second ambulance was summoned to the scene because of a mechanical issue with the first one.

The driver of the first ambulance, Sahil, said that the trolley of his ambulance was broken, which is why a replacement was called in. Akshay, the driver of the second ambulance, said that he received a call from the police, and confirmed that the trolley of the other vehicle was broken.

He also clarified why he called film producer Sandip Ssingh, as has been shown in Sandip’s leaked phone records. Akshay said that he was told by the police that Sandip would be the one who’d pay him for his services.

Ambulance coordinator Vishal said that ever since Sushant’s death, he has been harassed by people calling him incessantly. Some of them have even suggested that he was involved in some way in the actor’s death. He said, “Humare suicide karne ki naubat aa gayi hai. Log humein gaaliyaan de rahe hain, ye national issue ban gaya hai. Hum logon ki madad karte aaye hai, lekin ab darr lagta hai ki kisi ki help kare bhi ya nahi (People are accusing us, making it a national issue. We’ve been helping people, but now we wonder if we should even continue helping them at all).”

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

