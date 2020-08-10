Swastika Mukherjee shares video of Sushant Singh Rajput asking his fans to let him go: ‘I will come in a day or two’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 14:10 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Swastika Mukherjee has shared a sweet but emotional video featuring the late actor meeting his fans while on break between shooting schedule. The actor shared it on Instagram and captioned it, “The man with a heart of gold! The Superstar!”

She added the film will have its television premiere on Monday at 8pm. It had released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and is available for free viewing.

The video opens with a candid shot of Sushant having fun on a battery rickshaw. It then shows various glimpses of him meeting his various fans at different locations. He is also seen giving roses to students at a school and convincing them to let him go by saying, “Main aata hu ek do din main (I will come in a day or two)”. It is followed by more candid shots of the actor as the popular dialogue from the film echoes in the background, “Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain (We cannot decide when to take birth or die, but we can decide how to live life).”

The film is Sushant’s swan song and its dialogues speak volumes about seizing the day. Adapted from John Green’s famous novel The Fault In Our Stars, the film features Sushant as a chirpy, cheerful college student, full of zeal to live life and his co-star Sanjana Sanghi as a shy, and quiet girl battling cancer. The film revolves around their love story as they decide to live the remaining part of Sanjana’s life to the fullest. Sushant’s character Manny is a survivor of Osteosarcoma in the film.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Kushal Zaveri takes dig at Sanjana Sanghi’s silence: ‘I guess she’s busy’

Dil Bechara marked the Bollywood debut of Sanjana and directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The two had to promote the film without Sushant who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. Talking about Sushant’s last release, Mukesh told PTI in an interview, “A big change happened in my life. I am not even happy about my first film, I don’t want to celebrate it as Sushant’s last film. The feeling of your first film where you are happy and excited. In my case, it is completely different.” He added, “I want people to take the charm, positivity of Sushant and be happy and stay positive.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more