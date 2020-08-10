e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Kushal Zaveri takes dig at Sanjana Sanghi’s silence: ‘I guess she’s busy’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Kushal Zaveri takes dig at Sanjana Sanghi’s silence: ‘I guess she’s busy’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has taken a dig at his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

bollywood Updated: Aug 10, 2020 08:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi on a poster for Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi on a poster for Dil Bechara.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has, for the second time, targeted the actor’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. In a new Instagram post, Kushal has once again commented on what Sanjana chooses to speak about in the media.

He wrote, “Was expecting a reply from Sanjana Sanghi as she was quick in replying to Kangana, I guess she is busy…” Kushal also wrote that Sushant had re-written lines in Dil Bechara, with director Mukesh Chhabra’s approval. “Let me tell you something about the film… Sushant re-wrote the dialogues of most of the scenes which includes him in the film… Of course with the approval of the director,” Kushal wrote.

 

In an earlier post, Kushal had written that Sushant was at his most vulnerable when allegations were made against him during the #MeToo movement, suggesting that he had behaved inappropriately with Sanjana. At the time, Kushal had said, Sushant could not sleep, because he was waiting for Sanjana to publicly dismiss the allegations. But Sanjana commented after several days, as she was abroad.

When actor Kangana Ranaut’s team recently commented on the time Sanjana had taken to respond to the claims, Sanjana told Zoom, “I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours.”

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi answers Kangana Ranaut’s claims she responded late to Me Too allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

In October 2018, Sushant had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct on sets of their film, Dil Bechara. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide,” he had written in an Instagram post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
BJP worker attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam dies of injuries: Report
BJP worker attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam dies of injuries: Report
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Bihar’s creaky health care system struggles to curb surging Covid infections
Bihar’s creaky health care system struggles to curb surging Covid infections
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In