Sanjana Sanghi answers Kangana Ranaut’s claims she responded late to Me Too allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:16 IST

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s team’s latest allegations against her. In a tweet, the Twitter account of Kangana’s team had questioned Sanjana’s delayed response to rumours of harassment that had surfaced against Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018.

Reacting to it, Sanjana spoke to Zoom TV, saying ‘nobody has the authority’ to judge if her response was fast enough or not. “I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours,” she said.

Sanjana added that it was not correct to call the episode a ‘Me Too’ case as both Sushant and she had denied all rumours of any harassment. “So, we shouldn’t disregard the #MeToo movement by calling it “Me Too” because Me Too is when there’s an actual issue. But when two people are trying to say there’s no issue, that’s not called the Me Too movement that’s rumour mockery and that shows the power of unethical reporting,” she said.

“I am a student of journalism, I’ve studied at Delhi University and that’s not the journalism I was taught. So, I don’t see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut’s team had tweeted earlier this week: “Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate.”

In October 2018, Sushant had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct on sets of their film, Dil Bechara. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide,” he had written in an Instagram post.

Sanjana clarified in a tweet, a few days later. “I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures,” she said.

