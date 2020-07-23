Before Dil Bechara, did you spot Sanjana Sanghi in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns? Watch videos

bollywood

Though Sanjana Sanghi is making her debut as a leading lady with Dil Bechara, she is no stranger to being in front of the camera. Her journey in films began in 2011 with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, in which she played Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister, Mandy.

In a recent Instagram post, Sanjana shared that she was discovered by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, when she was performing in school. “At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to ‘audition’ then & there itself, and went on to cast me as ‘Mandy’ in Rockstar,” she revealed.

Sanjana was next seen on the big screen six years later, in Hindi Medium, in which she played the younger version of Saba Qamar. She was in her third year of college when she shot for the film, she said in an Instagram post, commemorating three years of the film.

“Forever grateful for being such a small part of such a beautiful story. I was a 3rd year student in Delhi University when I shot for Hindi Medium, and the thought of just expanding my horizons as a performer by being around such inspirational artists meant the world to me, teaching me that no part as an actor is too big or small. I’m glad I made time away from the academic pressure of writing my thesis in the final year of college, and went ahead and did this. Saved myself from a huge regret I’d have carried with myself forever,” she said.

Later that year, Sanjana appeared in a small role in Fukrey Returns, in which she played Katty. The film also starred Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh. In addition to this, she has featured in advertisements for a number of popular brands, including Close-Up, Tanishq, Samsung and others. Here is a look at some of the videos:

Sanjana is making her full-fledged feature film debut opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The film is a licensed adaptation of John Green’s bestseller The Fault In Our Stars. It is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on July 24 at 7.30pm on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. It has been made free-for-all as a tribute to Sushant.

