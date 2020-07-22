e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar at this time

Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 at 7.30pm.

bollywood Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, will premiere on July 24 at 7.30pm on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. While the release date was already known, the time was announced on Wednesday.

Dil Bechara is one of the most awaited films of the year. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the debut of Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role. The film is an adaptation of John Green’s bestselling young-adult novel The Fault In Our Stars.

 

 

In an earlier interview, Mukesh said that Sushant was aware of Dil Bechara’s direct-to-digital release and was happy about it. Sanjana, meanwhile, requested fans to stop demanding a theatrical release. “Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: ‘How will you feel if those you are ridiculing decide to end themselves?’ asks Gulshan Devaiah as he advises civility

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mukesh said that it was difficult for him to get Dil Bechara ready for release after Sushant’s death. “It’s been tough. I was in the middle of finishing the film for release, working on the trailer etc., and looking at Sushant every day- it was so difficult to work on the film. Right now, I don’t know what I am feeling- if I should be happy or sad. There are a lot of mixed emotions and I don’t know how to react to situations now. It is bittersweet, perhaps. For me, the meaning of the film has changed, as he is gone,” he said.

Dil Bechara will be made available for free viewing to subscribers as well as non-subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar as a tribute to Sushant.

