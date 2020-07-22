e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘How will you feel if those you are ridiculing decide to end themselves?’ asks Gulshan Devaiah as he advises civility

‘How will you feel if those you are ridiculing decide to end themselves?’ asks Gulshan Devaiah as he advises civility

Amid the insider-outsider debate, Gulshan Devaiah refused to tag himself in any category and said he doesn’t want anyone else to fight for him.

bollywood Updated: Jul 22, 2020 11:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Gulshan Devaiah has refused to tag himself as insider or outsider.
Gulshan Devaiah has refused to tag himself as insider or outsider.
         

Actor Gulshan Devaiah refused to fit into any description of ‘insider or outsider’ amid a raging debate on nepotism in the Hindi film industry. He also criticized the lack of civility in the discussion that began in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

On July 21, the actor called himself a grade A+++ actor as he tweeted, “I am not an outsider or an insider. I feel comfortable being me. I exist, I belong & my life has meaning. I don’t depend on anyone else to tell me all these things. This is how I want to be & I definitely don’t want anyone else to fight for me either & I am grade A+++ Smiling face with sunglasses.”

 

 

 

Recently, Kangana Ranaut alleged in an interview that there is a prevalent culture of nepotism in Bollywood and it resulted in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She also called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker ‘B-grade actresses’ and ‘needy outsiders’.

Gulshan, in an oblique reference to the debate, wrote, “Being civil is honourable but it’s not entertaining and hence the crusaders choose the entertaining way.” He also asked for civility as he wrote, “How will you feel if those who you are ridiculing (not taking sides here) decide to do ‘end themselves’ due to the constant harassment? Will you feel victorious? Will it give you a sense of achievement? #onlineharresment #trolling.”

“I only have to lose here, because tomorrow they (referring to the ‘movie mafia’) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker who will say ‘oh only Kangana has a problem with Karan Johar, but we love Karan Johar.’ If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya, you both are better actresses, why don’t you get work? Your existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me how happy you are with this industry?” Kangana had said in the interview.

Gulshan Devaiah will next be seen in Pichchar with Viineet Kumar. He was also seen in Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3.

