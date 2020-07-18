Sushant Singh Rajput knew about Dil Bechara’s streaming release, was ‘very happy’ about it: Mukesh Chhabra

bollywood

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:01 IST

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, whose first film as director, Dil Bechara, is slated for release on Friday, has spoken about the last conversation that he had with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

“He had personally called me up on my birthday and we spoke,” Mukesh told Pinkvilla. “We had a long chat on 27th of May. He would always be there, wishing you on your birthdays, so he had called. That’s about it. Because of the lockdown, he and I hadn’t met for a few months. I wish I knew he was in pain.”

He added, “I had no idea (about Sushant’s depression). I wish I knew. I just feel I should’ve known that he’s going through so much.” Mukesh also revealed that Sushant agreed to do the film, an adaptation of the novel The Fault in our Stars, without reading the script, purely out of goodwill.

Recalling the moment he found out that Sushant had died, Mukesh said, “The moment I got to know I ran (to his house). My parents and I were all shaking in disbelief. I was in shock and I am still in shock.” He said he didn’t remember who called to tell him the news, but that he received hundreds of messages. “I was at the airport, because my mom had come from Delhi, and I got to know in the car.” He said that he dropped his mother home and immediately went to Bandra, where Sushant lived.

Also read: Mukesh Chhabra reveals one promise he made to Sushant Singh Rajput which will never be fulfilled, says actor never watched final film

Mukesh said that Sushant was aware of the film being released on Disney+Hotstar and was happy about it. “We had discussed the marketing plan.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more