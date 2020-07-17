Mukesh Chhabra reveals one promise he made to Sushant Singh Rajput which will never be fulfilled, says actor never watched final film

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:46 IST

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra in a Twitter question-and-answer session has spoken about his upcoming film, Dil Bechara, and has revealed an unfulfilled promise he’d made to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

Mukesh revealed that he’d promised to bring him and actor Ansel Elgort on stage together for the trailer launch of the film, but it could not happen. Ansel starred in the original American adaptation of John Green’s The Fault in our Stars, opposite Shailene Woodley, whose role will be played in Dil Bechara by newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

यार वह मेरा सपना था लेकिन कहते हैं न कि हर सपना पूरा नहीं होता. मैं दिल बेचारा के ट्रेलर लांच पर ansel elgort और सुशांत को एक मंच पर लाना चाहता था. यह मेरा सुशांत से वादा था. सब बहुत खुश हुए जब डेढ़ साल पहले ansel ने फिल्म के बारे में ट्वीट भी किया था. #Raghuvarta https://t.co/guUjEv8UtA — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 17, 2020

Mukesh wrote in Hindi, “It was my dream to bring them together, but as they say, not every dream can be turned into reality. I wanted to bring Ansel Elgort and Sushant together for Dil Bechara’s trailer launch. Everyone was very happy when Ansel had tweeted about the film a year-and-a-half ago.”

Ansel, in a Twitter conversation with John Green and Shailene, had expressed excitement for Dil Bechara, or, as it was then known, Kizie Aur Manny.

डबिंग के दौरान उसने पूरी फिल्म देखी थी. दुःख इस बात का है कि वह फ़ाइनल फिल्म नहीं देख पाया. 😔😔 मेरी पहली फिल्म है लेकिन समझ में नहीं आ रहा कि खुश होऊं या दुखी. अपनी फिलिंग समझ में नहीं आ रही है. #Raghuvarta https://t.co/O6JmcBSLsG — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 17, 2020

In another tweet, Mukesh also revealed that Sushant hadn’t been able to watch the complete film, but had seen it while dubbing. He wrote, “Sushant had seen the film while dubbing. But I’m sad that he couldn’t watch the final film. It’s my first film, but I don’t know whether to feel happy or sad. I can’t understand my own emotions.”

Dil Bechara, which also features actor Saif Ali Khan in a supporting role, will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. The film will be made available for free, to both subscribers and non-subscribers.

