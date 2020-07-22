Sanjana Sanghi on whether she noticed signs of depression in Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘You can tell he is not an actor whose mind is elsewhere’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:26 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi said that she never noticed anything amiss with him. She said that she saw him as a passionate actor while shooting for Dil Bechara and did not get any scope to see him in a different light.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjana was asked if she sensed something was bothering Sushant on the sets of Dil Bechara. She said, “I met Sushant on Dil Bechara. I didn’t know him in 2016 or before Dil Bechara. So for me, the only Sushant I knew was the Sushant I met. Whether he was quiet, jovial, focussed or not, for me, that was the parameter.”

“He was always present, always giving. You have seen the trailer, you can tell that he is not an actor whose mind is elsewhere. He was all there. So, for me, I saw an artist who is as passionate as can be, totally committed to the job and also supportive. There was no scope for me to even think anything else, honestly,” she added.

Sushant was being treated for depression in the last few months before his death. Sanjana said that she was ‘not a psychologist’ and did not know what he was going through as he never spoke about it with her. “I’m not a psychologist to be an authority on if a person is bipolar or in mild depression,” she said, adding that she found out some of her childhood friends were undergoing therapy only after they told her about it.

Also read: ‘How will you feel if those you are ridiculing decide to end themselves?’ asks Gulshan Devaiah as he advises civility

Sanjana said that Sushant never talked to her about what he was going through mentally. “I don’t know about the illness part of it because that’s not how your mind works when you are with a person. If he would have let something off to me or told me, then I would have had that conversation. But he never did,” she said.

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Sushant’s psychiatrist Dr Kersi Chavda to know about the actor’s medical history and mental state. At least 35 people have been interrogated in the case so far, including Sanjana, who recorded her statement last month.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and did not leave a note behind. His final film, Dil Bechara, will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. As a tribute to the late actor, the streaming platform will make it available for free viewing to subscribers as well as non-subscribers.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more