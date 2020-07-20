Sanjana Sanghi shares how she felt on Dil Bechara trailer release day without Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood

Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her full-fledged debut with Dil Bechara, opened up about the loss of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that she was distraught with his death but ultimately numbed her feelings to ‘protect’ herself.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sanjana said, “I am quite young to go through a lot of the things that I have gone through with Dil Bechara and the final nail in the coffin was, of course, losing Sushant. It is just one of those things where you become numb. How much grief and shock… I mean, you can’t keep swinging between those pendulums. So to protect yourself, I think you just numb yourself out.”

The trailer of Dil Bechara smashed records to become the most-liked trailer on YouTube. Currently, it has more than 1 crore likes on the video-sharing platform. Sanjana said that she was filled with mixed emotions when the trailer released online. “Imagine, after working that hard on the film, I couldn’t even on the trailer day, just sit back for once and be like (pats herself on the back), ‘Well done.’ Because you just wish, ‘what if he was there.’ It’s all very muddled but what I do feel is truckloads of gratitude. If it weren’t for the people and how much love and support they are showing to the film, it would not be worth it at all,” she said.

Sanjana shared a tearful video after Sushant died by suicide on June 14. She reminisced about their memories on the sets of Dil Bechara and said she was not ‘equipped’ to process the tragedy. Later, she said in another post that the pain of losing him did not lessen with time.

“Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing,” she wrote.

Dil Bechara, Sushant’s final film, will release on July 24. The film will be made available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar as a tribute.

