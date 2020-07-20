e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sanjana Sanghi shares how she felt on Dil Bechara trailer release day without Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi shares how she felt on Dil Bechara trailer release day without Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star, opened up about her feelings on the day the trailer of Dil Bechara released.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara.
         

Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her full-fledged debut with Dil Bechara, opened up about the loss of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that she was distraught with his death but ultimately numbed her feelings to ‘protect’ herself.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sanjana said, “I am quite young to go through a lot of the things that I have gone through with Dil Bechara and the final nail in the coffin was, of course, losing Sushant. It is just one of those things where you become numb. How much grief and shock… I mean, you can’t keep swinging between those pendulums. So to protect yourself, I think you just numb yourself out.”

The trailer of Dil Bechara smashed records to become the most-liked trailer on YouTube. Currently, it has more than 1 crore likes on the video-sharing platform. Sanjana said that she was filled with mixed emotions when the trailer released online. “Imagine, after working that hard on the film, I couldn’t even on the trailer day, just sit back for once and be like (pats herself on the back), ‘Well done.’ Because you just wish, ‘what if he was there.’ It’s all very muddled but what I do feel is truckloads of gratitude. If it weren’t for the people and how much love and support they are showing to the film, it would not be worth it at all,” she said.

 

Also read | ‘That’s what qualified me for B grade’: Taapsee Pannu jokes as writer Kanika Dhillon highlights ‘her last 5 films made Rs 352 cr’

Sanjana shared a tearful video after Sushant died by suicide on June 14. She reminisced about their memories on the sets of Dil Bechara and said she was not ‘equipped’ to process the tragedy. Later, she said in another post that the pain of losing him did not lessen with time.

“Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing,” she wrote.

Dil Bechara, Sushant’s final film, will release on July 24. The film will be made available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar as a tribute.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s initial results show it is ‘safe’
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s initial results show it is ‘safe’
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
LIVE: Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine induces an immune reaction, says The Lancet
LIVE: Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine induces an immune reaction, says The Lancet
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
6 injured in clash between upper caste, Dalit groups at Ayodhya; FIR filed
6 injured in clash between upper caste, Dalit groups at Ayodhya; FIR filed
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In