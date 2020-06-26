Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi urges fans to stop demanding a theatrical release: ‘Make it easier for us’

bollywood

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will make her film debut with the upcoming Dil Bechara, has shared a voice message on Instagram, about the decision to release the movie directly on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. Dil Bechara, an adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars directed by Mukesh Chhabra, will serve as Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film. The actor died by suicide on June 14.

“Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film?” Sanjana wrote in the caption of her post. “A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Let’s NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can?”

In her message, she said that the team has worked hard for two-and-a-half years with the intention that the film could be enjoyed on the big screen. They never could have anticipated the back-to-back tragedies of Covid-19 and Sushant’s death. All one can do, Sanjana said, is look for silver linings. “The silver lining here,” she said, “is that this labour of love will reach you.”

Disney+Hotstar announced on Thursday that the film will be released on the platform, for both members and non-members, on July 24. Sanjana had shared a tearful message after Sushant’s death. “Abhi toh itna kuch baaki tha, Sushant?(We had so much to do, Sushant),” She’d written in her caption. “I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

