Home / Bollywood / Swastika Mukherjee slams fans for watching Byomkesh Bakshy! after Sushant’s death: ‘Where were they when the film released?’

Swastika Mukherjee slams fans for watching Byomkesh Bakshy! after Sushant’s death: ‘Where were they when the film released?’

Actor Swastika Mukherjee has questioned fans for watching Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. ‘Where were all of them when the film released I wonder?’ she wrote.

bollywood Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Swastika Mukherjee and Sushant SIngh Rajput in a still from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!.
Swastika Mukherjee and Sushant SIngh Rajput in a still from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!.
         

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who appeared opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in his film, Dil Bechara, and also worked with him in 2015’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, has noted how viewership for that film has increased in the weeks following his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

On Monday, she tweeted, “Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that’s most important. Where were all of them when the film released I wonder ?! Regret is better and bigger than gratitude.” Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, based on the character created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie failed at the box office, putting plans of a sequel on hold.

 

“I watched Detective Byomkesh Bakshi in an empty theatre. There were literally 4 other people, and this was the first week,” one fan wrote in reply to Swastika’s tweet. “SSR’s death has exposed the society’s hypocrisy, across the board. Made us painfully aware of our own pettiness and our capacity in faking emotions. Let the media & Bollywood stop talking about him, and he’ll be promptly jettisoned from our collective memory,” wrote another.

A lot has been speculated about Sushant’s relationship with Aditya Chopra, and how he dropped out of his contract with the studio, following the release of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. Aditya was among the Bollywood personalities to have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in the wake of Sushant’s death.

Also read: Swastika Mukherjee says she’s lucky to be ‘only heroine who’s worked with Sushant Singh Rajput twice’

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Swastika said that she considers herself lucky for being the ‘only heroine who’s worked with Sushant Singh Rajput twice.’ She said, “Sushant would never refer to me as Swastika. I don’t remember him calling me that. He would always call me Angoori or Angoori Devi (her character from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!). But the Sushant from Byomkesh was different from Sushant in Dil Bechara. Back then, he had just started in films. During Dil Bechara, he had already established himself as a star. But the greatest thing about Sushant is the actor in him always took risks. He built an entire career with several risks, whether it’s Byomkesh, or a Sonchiriya, they are not the stereotypical big films that stars would do. But he always managed to excel in every form.”

