Swastika Mukherjee says she’s lucky to be ‘only heroine who’s worked with Sushant Singh Rajput twice’

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:43 IST

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who recently appeared in Dil Bechara, has said that she considers herself lucky for being the ‘only heroine who’s worked with Sushant Singh Rajput twice.’ Swastika first worked with Sushant in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!.

She told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Sushant would never refer to me as Swastika. I don’t remember him calling me that. He would always call me Angoori or Angoori Devi (her character from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!). But the Sushant from Byomkesh was different from Sushant in Dil Bechara. Back then, he had just started in films. During Dil Bechara, he had already established himself as a star. But the greatest thing about Sushant is the actor in him always took risks. He built an entire career with several risks, whether it’s Byomkesh, or a Sonchiriya, they are not the stereotypical big films that stars would do. But he always managed to excel in every form.”

Swastika recalled that she used to feel nervous about stepping into Sushant’s vanity van on set, because it used to be loaded with books about important subjects, such as maths and astronomy, and she always used to flunk maths. “In his vanity van in Jamshedpur, he had more books than costumes or make-up. I walked inside and saw those huge books on mathematics and astronomy,” she said.

She said that she doesn’t want to talk about the negativity that has followed in the wake of his death, and added, “I want to remember the nice, happy positive things about Sushant.”

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. It is the final film of Sushant’s career. The actor died by suicide on June 14.

