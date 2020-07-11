e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, dressed as Batman, are ready to save the world. See pic

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, dressed as Batman, are ready to save the world. See pic

Soha Ali Khan has shared a new picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Inaaya’s cousin Taimur Ali Khan, both dressed as Batman. See here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, dressed as Batman.
Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, dressed as Batman.
         

Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu dressed up as superheroes on Saturday. Inaaya’s mother, actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share the picture.

She captioned it, “A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc.” The picture shows the toddlers sitting on chairs, in full costume as Batman. The picture appears to have been taken at Taimur’s dad, Saif Ali Khan’s study. “Hahahahaha cuties Tim and inaaya,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Haha! Such cuties,” wrote another.

 

View this post on Instagram

A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Saif’s daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan, was also spotted visiting his house, perhaps for a weekend get-together with the family.

Shortly after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was lifted, Inaaya, Soha, and her husband Kunal Kemmu went around to Saif and Kareena’s house. They were photographed arriving by the paparazzi.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan get a visit from Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya after two months of lockdown. See pics

Both families spent the lockdown months indoors, much to the delight of the kids. Saif in an interview to India Today said, “He’s just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that’s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown.”

Saif and Kareena stepped out for the first time in many months when they took Taimur to Marine Drive recently, but were told off by a local for not making him wear a mask.

