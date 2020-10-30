e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tara Sutaria joins Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2, says ‘can’t think of a better way to kick start birthday month’

Tara Sutaria joins Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2, says ‘can’t think of a better way to kick start birthday month’

Tara Sutaria is the new addition to the cast of Heropanti 2. She has been cast opposite Tiger Shroff in the film. Sharing the news on Instagram, she said that she was ‘so amped’ to be a part of the film.

bollywood Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 18:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tara Sutaria has been cast opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2.
         

Tara Sutaria has been cast as the leading lady opposite Tiger Shroff in the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti 2. She shared the news on Instagram and said that she was really ‘amped’ to be a part of the project.

“Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me... Heropanti 2, here we go!!! P.S. - Can’t think of a better way to kick start birthday month!,” she wrote in her post. Her caption read, “SO amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily #Heropanti2.”

Incidentally, Tara made her debut opposite Tiger in Student Of The Year 2. Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing Heropanti 2, is also the producer of her upcoming film, Tadap.

 

Tiger had shared the first posters of Heropanti 2 in February this year and called it a ‘special’ film for him. “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby,” he had tweeted.

Heropanti, a romantic action thriller, also marked Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut. The film was a remake of the Telugu film, Parugu, and was a huge success at the box office. While Sabbir Khan directed the first instalment of the franchise, Ahmed Khan has been roped in to helm the sequel.

Also read | Kaali Khuhi movie review: Shabana Azmi’s talents are wasted on deathly dull Netflix horror film

Meanwhile, Tara will be seen next in Milan Luthria’s Tadap. The film, a remake of Telugu hit RX 100, will launch Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in Bollywood. She also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel, titled Do Villain, in her kitty.

Tara, who is a trained opera singer, will also be singing in Do Villain. “Since my debut, I’ve been waiting to do a film in which I could give my own playback. It will be so much fun because Mohit sir has had iconic music in all his films and this one will be no different. I can’t wait to add my own spin to the music of Do Villain and hopefully, people will love it as much as I do,” she had told Mumbai Mirror.

