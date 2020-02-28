Heropanti 2 first look: Tiger Shroff announces sequel, says ‘blessed to be carrying forward another franchise’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Tiger Shroff, who will be seen next in Baaghi 3, has announced his next project -- Heropanti 2. The actor took to social media to share pictures while making the announcement.

Tiger wrote on Twitter, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby.” Both the posters show Tiger in an action mode; he is armed and dangerous. One poster also has several guns pointed at him.

Heropanti was incidentally Tiger’s first film. A romantic action thriller, it also Kriti Sanon’s debut in Hindi films. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was a Hindi remake of Telugu film, Parugu. The film was a box office hit.

Tiger, meanwhile, has been prepping for the release of his next release, Baaghi 3. On Thursday, a new song Do You Love Me, was released by the makers of the film. Starring rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, the song sees Disha trying to get Tiger’s attention even has seems to be on the lookout for something or someone. The song was mired in controversy after Instagram handle Diet Sabya pointed it out the music video had been copied from a song by group called TroyBoi. Incidentally, TroyBoi too sang the same song, Do You Love Me. The makers, later, issued a clarification, insisting that theirs was a licensed version of the original Lebanese song, Do You Love Me by late Rene Bendali.

Two songs from the film have already been unveiled -- one is a wedding song, Bhankas (a reworked version of Bappi Lahiri’s En Aankh Maru To from Tohfa) and the other is a dance number Dus Bahane 2.0 (a recreated version of Abhishek Bachchan’s hit song from 2005 film Dus). The film’s trailer was unveiled early this month and showed Tiger crossing borders to land up in Syria to save his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh, a cop who gets captured by terrorists.

