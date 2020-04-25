Thahar Ja: Ajay Devgn gets teary-eyed as he urges people to stay home with new song, son Yug makes cameo. Watch

bollywood

Ajay Devgn has released a new song titled Thahar Ja through which he makes an emotional appeal to his fans to stay at home amid coronavirus lockdown. His son Yug also makes an appearance at the end of the music video.

Produced by Ajay, the song has been sung and composed by Mehul Vyas and penned by Anil Verma. It shows Ajay with moist eyes as he reminds people of how much they have toiled to make a home for themselves. The actor urges them to slow down and stay home for the safety of their loved ones during the health crisis. The video shows Ajay lazying around in a small garden and sitting on the stairs of his house.

Watch Thahar Ja here

Talking about the making of the video, Ajay told Bombay Times in an interview, “Everyone, who was part of this, worked on it from their own homes. Given that I didn’t have a team to shoot it, I asked my son, Yug, if he wanted to be a part of it as my assistant director. When we shot it, all through the day he was working with me and running around the house. He was excited to see his name in the credits.”

Ajay had earlier conveyed his “disgust and anger” over reports of several incidents of violence against doctors and medical staff on “baseless assumptions” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old actor made a statement on Twitter where he said, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions.”

The Singham actor also added that: “Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona”

Earlier, Ajay joined many other Bollywood stars to laud Mumbai Police personnel for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. He took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are on the frontlines to combat Covid-19.

