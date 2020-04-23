Ajay Devgn to return with Raid 2, producers confirm script is under development

bollywood

Ajay Devgn is all set to return with Raid 2 which will revolve around a case inspired by a true story. The actor had played IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the original and will be the face of the Raid franchise.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “The franchise seeks to bring into the public eye heroes who work closely with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes. To this day, nobody knows the identity of the officer on whom Ajay’s Amay was modeled. Raid 2 will also be a tribute to men who don’t wear the uniform.”

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar has also confirmed the script for Raid 2 is currently being developed. Co-producer Shushan told the daily, “It will be a huge multi-film franchise and Ajay ji and I, along with Kumar Mangat ji, are looking to take Raid forward. The script of Part 2 is being developed. Since the original was a much loved film, the sequel is a huge responsibility. After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, there’s a lot of pressure on this collaboration to live up to the expectation.”

Raid starred Ileana D’Cruz as Ajay’s onscreen wife while Saurabh Shukla played the role of a corrupt politician referred as Tauji. The film was appreciated by the critics. It was based on the longest raid in the 80s with Ajay playing the central role.

Meanwhile, Ajay is basking in the success of his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor had co-produced the film which also featured Kajol as his onscreen wife Savitribai Malusare and had Saif Ali Khan in the role of the lead antagonist, Uday Bhan. The film went on to become the year’s biggest blockbuster with collection of Rs 279 crore at the domestic box office.

Ajay has a big lineup of films in the next two years. He will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Indra Kumar’s Thank God, Kaithi remake and Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya.

