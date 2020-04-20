e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday with a selfie: ‘Wishing you every happiness today and forever’

Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday with a selfie: ‘Wishing you every happiness today and forever’

Ajay Devgn has posted birthday wishes for his daughter Nysa who turns 17 on Monday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa celebrates her birthday today.
Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa celebrates her birthday today.
         

Actor Ajay Devgn has shared a lovely post on the birthday of his daughter Nysa. He posted a picture with her and wished her ‘happiness today and forever’.

“Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol,” he captioned his post. The photo shows Ajay taking the selfie while dressed in a blue T-shirt. Nysa is seen flashing a big smile in a white top and red skirt.

 

Ajay’s fans also wished Nysa on her birthday. “Hi sir i m frm kashmir wishing ur daughter many many happy returns of the day and God bless her,” wrote one. “Many many happy birthday dear,god bless the cute princess, n many many congratulations to devgan family,” wrote another.

Recently, Ajay had rubbished rumours related to his actor-wife Kajol and Nysa’s health. Devgn took to Twitter to announce that his wife and daughter are “absolutely fine”. The 50-year-old star’s tweet came a few days after a media report claimed that Nysa showed symptoms of Covid-19 and was taken to the hospital by Kajol.

“Thank you for asking. Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue and baseless,” Ajay tweeted.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares pic of when she dressed up as a bride for Manmarziyaan, reveals what was on her mind

Ajay will next be seen in Maidaan, based on the golden era of Indian football. The actor essays the role of the late legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2020. He also has Bhuj: The Pride Of India coming up, a patriotic film set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
Updates| Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
Updates| Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news