Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday with a selfie: ‘Wishing you every happiness today and forever’

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:51 IST

Actor Ajay Devgn has shared a lovely post on the birthday of his daughter Nysa. He posted a picture with her and wished her ‘happiness today and forever’.

“Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol,” he captioned his post. The photo shows Ajay taking the selfie while dressed in a blue T-shirt. Nysa is seen flashing a big smile in a white top and red skirt.

Ajay’s fans also wished Nysa on her birthday. “Hi sir i m frm kashmir wishing ur daughter many many happy returns of the day and God bless her,” wrote one. “Many many happy birthday dear,god bless the cute princess, n many many congratulations to devgan family,” wrote another.

Recently, Ajay had rubbished rumours related to his actor-wife Kajol and Nysa’s health. Devgn took to Twitter to announce that his wife and daughter are “absolutely fine”. The 50-year-old star’s tweet came a few days after a media report claimed that Nysa showed symptoms of Covid-19 and was taken to the hospital by Kajol.

“Thank you for asking. Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue and baseless,” Ajay tweeted.

Ajay will next be seen in Maidaan, based on the golden era of Indian football. The actor essays the role of the late legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2020. He also has Bhuj: The Pride Of India coming up, a patriotic film set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

