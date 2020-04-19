Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn urge Covid-19 survivors to donate blood: ‘It contains the bullets that can kill the virus’

bollywood

Actors Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan have encouraged Covid-19 survivors to donate blood to help fight the novel coronavirus. Both the actors shared details about the initiative on Twitter.

Ajay wrote, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now.” He also tagged BMC and the office of chief minister of Maharashtra.

Hrithik also supported the initiative and shared more details on his Twitter page. “Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital is on a mission that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus. If you have surpassed the 14 day quarantine after testing positive, and after the last negative result, your blood contains cells that can kill the virus. If you donate your blood others can recover too, especially those who are serious. Please sign up now to donate your blood and save lives. Contact: Dr Swapneil Parikh Email: dr. swapneilparikh@gmail.com No: 8369629902 ,” his note said.

Some, however, questioned the cure and wondered if it was corroborated by any medical specialist. One user wrote, “After recovering again people infected....” Another user shared a news item where World Health Organisation had warned against the fake news that blood of Covid-19 survivors can help those fighting the disease.

Recently, Ajay had condemned the attack on doctors and cops who are risking their lives to fight Covid-19 pandemic. “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona.”

In his bid to help daily wage workers from his industry, Ajay came forward to donate Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). “Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of Rs 51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. You have proved time and again, especially in times of crisis, that you are a real life #Singham. God bless you. #FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona,” FWICE chief Ashoke Pandit had tweeted.

