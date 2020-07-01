e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / The real reason Kareena Kapoor dropped out of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, chose Refugee instead

The real reason Kareena Kapoor dropped out of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, chose Refugee instead

Did you know that Kareena Kapoor Khan had begun shooting for Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, which was to be their film debut, before dropping out? Here’s what happened.

bollywood Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her film debut 20 years ago, alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee. But did you know that her first film was supposed to be Hrithik Roshan-starrer, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai?

In a new interview, reflecting on her 20-year career in the film industry, Kareena spoke to journalist Rajeev Masand about what happened. “Honestly, at that time nobody really calculated and nobody really knew -- whether it was my parents, my mother, or me -- I don’t know if anybody weighed pros and cons. It was just what I thought was right. There was never really that kind of calculation. I also believe in destiny; what’s meant to happen is going to happen.”

 

She continued, “Of course, I went on to do so many films with Hrithik after that. We did like four or five films together, and I think that Refugee was just perfect. I got a chance to be slightly non-commercial. I somehow felt that it was more suited for me at that time.” Ameesha Patel was roped in to play the lead opposite Hrithik.

Also read: The real reason why Shah Rukh Khan turned down Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, role went to Anil Kapoor

In an interview to The Quint, however, director Rakesh Roshan had said that there were some differences between himself and Kareena’s mother, actor Babita. “Kareena’s mother Babita, who I have a lot of respect for, said, ‘Don’t begin with a song, she’s not ready. Start with dialogues’,” the filmmaker recalled earlier this year.

He added, “Babita was a little adamant about it. So I said, ‘This way I cannot work because tomorrow you might say, don’t do this, don’t do that. I think it’s better we part ways because we are good friends.’ So we parted ways.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In