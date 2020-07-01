e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor gets a tonne of love from girl gang as Refugee turns 20, thanks ‘hottest friend’ Malaika, sends love to Sonam

Kareena Kapoor gets a tonne of love from girl gang as Refugee turns 20, thanks ‘hottest friend’ Malaika, sends love to Sonam

As Refugee completed 20 years, Kareena Kapoor got best wishes from her girl gang including sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Sonam ad Rhea Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Refugee starred Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor in prominent roles.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor’s debut film Refugee completed 20 years on Tuesday. The film’s cast - Kareena and Abhishek Bachchan - took to Instagram to recall their debut film.

On the occasion, Kareena’s entire girl gang - including Malaika Arora, sister Amrita, Sonam Kapoor and her producer sister Rhea - sent Kareena best wishes. The actor took to Instagram stories to share their wishes. In the process, she identified what each of them meant to her as she acknowledged their wishes.

She addressed Malaika as her ‘Hottest Friend Ever’ while she sent her love to Sonam. Thanking her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea, she said “To the Best Boss Lady I know” while she called Amrita her “BFF forever”.

Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita and siblings - Sonam and Rhea - wished Kareena Kapoor.

Her sister Karisma had written: “So proud of my sister.. to strength , determination , and of course talent love you #20yearsofkareena #sisterlove.” Kareena had shared a screenshot of sister Karisma’s words and called her “My Inspiration”.

On Tuesday, recalling Refugee, Kareena had written: “My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra signs multimillion dollar deal with Amazon Prime: ‘I can do whatever language I want’

Directed by JP Dutta, Refugee starred Abhishek and Kareena as its lead pair. Remembering it, Abhishek had penned his thoughts and said: “Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you!”

