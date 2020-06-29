Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan take Taimur for an outing, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu join with daughter Inaaya. See pics

bollywood

Life is slowly returning to the new normal during Unlock-1 and Bollywood celebrities are increasingly being spotted in the city with their children. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were again spotted taking a stroll in the city with their son Taimur. During the weekend, the trio was joined by Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her family as well.

Saif, with Taimur riding on his shoulders, is a common sight, but this time, even Kunal carried daughter Inaaya on his shoulders as the family stepped out for an outing. All of them were in masks but the little Taimur was seen holding his mask to cover his mouth and nose.

Kareena Kapoor Khan papped with her family in the city yesterday#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/Jt21nq6Al3 — LadySuperStarKareenaKapoor (@MegaStarKareena) June 28, 2020

Kareena also shared a selfie on Instagram during the weekend where she can be seen in a mask with ‘Bebo’ printed on it. She captioned it, “Happy Weekend, everyone!! Wear a mask and stay safe,”

Earlier, Kareena and Saif, along with Taimur, were seen enjoying their time at Marine Drive. The family, however, returned home after being told that little kids are not allowed to step out during coronavirus pandemic.

A viral video shows a policeman approaching them and saying, ‘Chote bachon ki bahar nahi lana hai (Young children are not allowed to venture out).’ Both Kareena and Saif can be heard asking him, ‘Bahar nahi lana hai?’ in the video. The three left for home soon after.

Taimur has otherwise been spending his time at home. He helps his father in taking care of their plants or work on his paintings. Kareena regularly shared glimpses of Taimur’s paintings on Instagram during the lockdown with the hashtag #quarantimdiaries.

The three-year-old has also crashed Saif’s interview sessions multiple times during the lockdown. A video shared by Anupama Chopra shows Taimur entering the frame, and Saif apologising for it. As she gushes over him and calls him ‘gorgeous’, the little one replies, “I am not.” Saif then explains to him, “She is saying you are handsome. Say ‘thank you’” and Taimur thanks her for the compliment.

