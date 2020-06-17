e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Taimur crashes Saif Ali Khan’s interview yet again, has a hilarious response to being called ‘gorgeous’. Watch video

Taimur crashes Saif Ali Khan’s interview yet again, has a hilarious response to being called ‘gorgeous’. Watch video

Taimur Ali Khan made a cute special appearance during an interview of Saif Ali Khan. His funny response to being called ‘gorgeous’ is cracking fans up.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 08:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan was interrupted by Taimur Ali Khan during a recent interview.
Saif Ali Khan was interrupted by Taimur Ali Khan during a recent interview.
         

Taimur Ali Khan stole the spotlight during one of Saif Ali Khan’s interviews yet again by unexpectedly appearing in the frame. The actor was in conversation with journalist Anupama Chopra when his son crashed the interview.

In a teaser video shared by her on Instagram, Saif talks about his iconic character Langda Tyagi from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. “Somebody wrote an article on me in those days that if he keeps doing films like Being Cyrus and Omkara, he will be out of work.”

The video cuts to Taimur entering the frame, and Saif apologising for it. As Anupama gushes over the three-year-old and calls him ‘so gorgeous’, he replies, “I am not.” Saif then tells his son, “She is saying you are handsome. Say ‘thank you’.” Taimur then thanks her for the compliment.

Fans could not take their eyes off the little one in the video. “Such a cute special appearance,” one user wrote. Another commented, “That taimur cameo though. Does he say ‘I am not’ to your he is so gorgeous?,” followed by a laughing emoji. Another wrote, “Haha look at these kids now .... they are so smart n specific about each words !!”

 

Also read: Saif Ali Khan calls Bollywood’s sudden love for Sushant Singh Rajput ‘ultimate hypocrisy’, says ‘that’s an insult to the dead’

In March, Taimur made an appearance in one of Saif’s interviews -- in a Hulk mask and gloves, no less.

At an online conclave in April, Saif said that Taimur was excited about spending a lot of time with him and Kareena Kapoor Khan during the lockdown. “He’s just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that’s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown,” the actor said. The Khans are isolating at their apartment in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Saif and Kareena took Taimur on an outing as Unlock 1 began but returned home after a police officer informed them that children were not allowed to be out.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
Nearly 12,000 deaths in 97 days: How India’s toll soared across states
Nearly 12,000 deaths in 97 days: How India’s toll soared across states
LIVE: More than 1,000 flights cancelled in Beijing over Covid-19 clusters
LIVE: More than 1,000 flights cancelled in Beijing over Covid-19 clusters
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Hopes fade for T20I World Cup, brighten for IPL
Hopes fade for T20I World Cup, brighten for IPL
People with co-morbidities 12 times more likely to die of Covid: US study
People with co-morbidities 12 times more likely to die of Covid: US study
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In