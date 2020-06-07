e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out for a walk around Marine Drive with son Taimur. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out for a walk around Marine Drive with son Taimur. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan went for a walk together at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur have been in lockdown at their home since March, like the rest of the country.
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur have been in lockdown at their home since March, like the rest of the country.
         

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took their son Taimur for a walk around Marine Drive in Mumbai. Their pictures from the evening out are going viral.

Photos from their outing show the family enjoying some time out in the open after two months in the lockdown at their home. Kareena is seen in black and white printed dress with her hair tied in a messy bun. Saif is seen in his usual white kurta pyjama and Taimur is in a light t-shirt and shorts. While Kareena and Taimur have put their masks on, Saif is seen without one.

 

A few Instagram users noticed Saif without a mask and commented that he should put safety first. “Thats sad Saif Ali khan shud not skip wearing mask ... Setting wrong example,” read a comment. “For celebrities .. wearing sunglasses is still priority instead of mask , that too in city with highest no. Of cases .. thts called Deadly swag,” read another comment.

This weekend, Kareena ventured out of her home for job around her building compound. Her pictures were shared on multiple paparazzi accounts on Instagram.

Kareena and Saif have been spending all their time with their son at home ever since the lockdown was announced. Kareena shared throwback pictures of herself and her friends and all the artworks made my Taimur during their time at home.

