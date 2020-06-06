Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to outdoor workouts, spotted jogging outside her building. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:36 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan made the most of the relaxation of the lockdown and went for a jog around her society on Friday and Saturday, giving the paparazzi some long-awaited work. Pictures of Kareena, taking rounds outside her building, were shared online.

The pictures from Saturday show Kareena, wearing a T-shirt and a pair of trackpants, jogging with her hair tied up in a ponytail. It has been over two months since the actor was a regular fixture on paparazzi accounts. She was spotted everywhere from outside her gym, to walks with son Taimur Ali Khan.

“Fitness queen,” one person wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. “Where is her mask?” wondered another. Kareena has been spending the lockdown with Taimur and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

The actor has been sharing regular social media updates for her fans during the lockdown, and also witnessed a personal tragedy -- the death of her uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor. It was the only time that she was spotted outdoors.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan reveals how son Taimur is dealing with the lockdown

Saif and Kareena contributed to a number of relief funds - the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values. In a statement shared on Instagram, they urged everyone to donate, as “every rupee matters”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more