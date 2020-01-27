e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tigmanshu Dhulia calls for help after niece allegedly harassed by ‘four drunk boys’ in train, says ‘no helpline nos are responding’

Tigmanshu Dhulia calls for help after niece allegedly harassed by ‘four drunk boys’ in train, says ‘no helpline nos are responding’

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia took to Twitter to seek help for his niece who was allegedly harassed by a group of men as she was travelling by train to Bengaluru.

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia posted about his niece being harassed on train.
Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia posted about his niece being harassed on train.(HT Photo)
         

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia took to Twitter on the Republic Day to call for help as his niece was being harassed by ‘four drunk men’ on a train bound for Bengaluru. He also said that the railways helpline numbers weren’t responding.

Taking to Twitter, Tigmanshu wrote: “My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help.” A number of Twitter users wrote back; one user tagged @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva in her retweet, asking for help, while another person wrote, “Minister @PiyushGoyalji, Kindly have a one single social account for such safety related complaints. A person has to tag so many handles. And pray dt one of them would respond. Also, please take note of why Helpline numbers were not responding.”

Hindustantimes

From his further tweets, it is evident that the issue did get resolved. He thanked Twitter users for their support as well as the police and the railway department for swinging into action. However, he did bring to notice that none of the helpline numbers worked.

Hindustantimes

He wrote: “Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys.” He further continued, “I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt sends Kangana Ranaut flowers after Padma Shri honour, Rangoli Chandel says ‘I am enjoying it’

Replying to his tweets, the Twitter handle of Indian Railways wrote back, asking him to share the helpline number which he dialled and which did not responding. It said: “Sir, it would be really grateful if you share the helpline number which was not responding.”

