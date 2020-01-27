Tigmanshu Dhulia calls for help after niece allegedly harassed by ‘four drunk boys’ in train, says ‘no helpline nos are responding’

bollywood

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia took to Twitter on the Republic Day to call for help as his niece was being harassed by ‘four drunk men’ on a train bound for Bengaluru. He also said that the railways helpline numbers weren’t responding.

Taking to Twitter, Tigmanshu wrote: “My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help.” A number of Twitter users wrote back; one user tagged @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva in her retweet, asking for help, while another person wrote, “Minister @PiyushGoyalji, Kindly have a one single social account for such safety related complaints. A person has to tag so many handles. And pray dt one of them would respond. Also, please take note of why Helpline numbers were not responding.”

From his further tweets, it is evident that the issue did get resolved. He thanked Twitter users for their support as well as the police and the railway department for swinging into action. However, he did bring to notice that none of the helpline numbers worked.

He wrote: “Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys.” He further continued, “I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart.”

Replying to his tweets, the Twitter handle of Indian Railways wrote back, asking him to share the helpline number which he dialled and which did not responding. It said: “Sir, it would be really grateful if you share the helpline number which was not responding.”

