Trisha lands key role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan starring Aishwarya Rai

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:52 IST

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who is currently shooting for her Tamil film Raangi in Uzbekistan, is said to have been signed for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan and Chiranjeevi’s next Telugu project.

While it is almost confirmed that Trisha has been roped in to essay a pivotal role in Ponniyin Selvan as well as Chiranjeevi’s next film, an official announcement from both the makers is awaited.

Ponniyin Selvan already looks like India’s biggest multi-starrer. It is already confirmed that the film will star Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Amala Paul among others.

Vikram recently confirmed he’s part of the project. In a press interaction ahead of the release of Kadaram Kondan, Vikram said, “I am part of Mani sir’s next, and will be shooting for the project from early next year.” Trisha is the latest addition to the cast. She has previously worked with Ratnam in Aayutha Ezhuthu, which also starred Vikram, Siddharth and R Madhavan.

With Chiranjeevi’s project, currently dubbed Chiru 152, Trisha will be returning to Telugu cinema after three years. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror-comedy Nayaki. This project will also mark her reunion with Chiranjeevi after 13 years.

Both of them had previously worked together in AR Murugadoss directed Stalin (2006). To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. The launch ceremony, which happened earlier this month, was attended by Chiranjeevi’s mother Anjana Devi, son Ram Charan and wife Surekha among others.

The genre of the project is yet unknown; however, reliable sources have confirmed that it’ll be an action drama. Siva is best known for directing blockbuster films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. The film, which is expected to go on the floors next month, will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:52 IST