AR Murugadoss scripts Trisha Krishnan’s woman-centric thriller

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is currently busy with superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar, has written the script of his erstwhile associate M Saravanan’s upcoming yet-untitled thriller with Trisha Krishnan. The project is reportedly in its initial stages.

Trisha is said to have recently given her nod, and the makers are in the process finalising the rest of the cast and crew. “Trisha is already on board. However, the pre-production work has just started and it will take another 3-4 months before the project can go on the floors. The film will feature no male lead and the story will be centered on Trisha’s character,” a source said.

Trisha is currently shooting for a yet-untitled action flick with Simran. The film features Trisha and Simran as sisters and both of them will be seen performing heavy-duty stunts. For both the actors, this project will give them an opportunity to flex their muscles and display some serious action chops.

Trisha is also in talks to star in the yet-untitled Tamil remake of Badla, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Interestingly, Trisha is also being considered for the Tamil remake of Andhadhun, which will also star Ramya Krishnan in Tabu’s role, and Siddharth playing Ayushmann Khurrana’s character. Trisha will step into the shoes of Radhika Apte if signed. Trisha also has projects such as Sathuranga Vettai 2, Garjanai and Paramapatham Vilayattu, which are in the pipeline.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:44 IST