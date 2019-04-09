Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss film titled Darbar, first look poster unveiled. See pic

The highly anticipated superstar Rajinikanth’s next film with filmmaker AR Murugadoss has been titled Darbar, and its makers unveiled the first look poster on Tuesday. The project goes on the floors in Mumbai from Wednesday.

Murugadoss took to Twitter to release the poster. He wrote: “Here you go guys. The first look of our very own Thalaivar in Darbar.” He also confirmed that the film will hit the screens during Pongal festival next year.

Going by the poster, it is evident that Rajinikanth plays a cop and the story will have a Mumbai backdrop. Murugadoss went on to reveal that Nayanthara is also part of the project. National award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad is also part of the project. The film will be dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu as well.

Also read | Avengers Endgame new clip: Captain Marvel reveals why she didn’t fight against Thanos in Infinity War. Watch

Not long ago, popular lensman Santosh Sivan took to Twitter to announce that he has signed the project. He reunites with Rajinikanth after two decades since they last worked together in Thalapathy. Sharing the news, Satosh had written: “Finally very excited to work with Rajini Sir after Thalapathy.” In February, Anirudh Ravichander confirmed through an interview that he is on board the project as composer.

Finally 😃🤗 very excited to work with Rajini Sir after Thalapathy 😃 — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) February 10, 2019

The film was originally supposed to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who backed out after the recent Sarkar controversy. However, Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0, replaced them and took over the reins of the project. This would be the third outing for Lyca Productions with Rajinikanth after Kaala and 2.0.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 09:55 IST