Nayanthara teams up with Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss’s film

Actor Nayanthara has been confirmed to play the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in his next film with director AR Murugadoss. Rajinikanth has had a superb run at the box office with the success of his films, 2.0 and Petta.

Over the last few days, rumours about the film’s casting have been making the rounds. Reports claimed that actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah is also part of the cast. Putting these reports to rest, Rajinikanth publicist Riaz Ahmed on Monday took to Twitter to announce that only Nayanthara has been signed so far. “The rumours being speculated about the cast of Thalaivar 167 is not authentic, as of now, only Nayanthara has been roped in the film! Kindly do not spread the news until you get an official press release about the entire confirmed cast,” he tweeted.

The Rumours Being Speculated About The Cast Of #Thalaivar167 Is Not Authentic, As Of Now Only #Nayanthara Has Been Roped In The Film! Kindly Do Not Spread The News Until You Get An Official Press Release About The Entire Confirmed Cast 🙏🏻@RIAZtheboss — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) April 8, 2019

It is rumoured that Rajinikanth plays a cop in the film. His look from the test shoot leaked last week, much to the shock of his fans. If everything goes as planned, the film is most likely to go on the floors on April 10 in Mumbai.

Recently, popular lensman Santosh Sivan took to Twitter to announce that he has signed the project. He reunites with Rajinikanth after two decades since they last worked together in Thalapathy. In February, Anirudh Ravichander confirmed through an interview that he is on board the project as composer.

The highly anticipated film was originally supposed to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who backed out after the recent Sarkar controversy. The latest update is that Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0, have taken over the reins of the project and have said to have given the go ahead. This would be the third outing for Lyca Productions with Rajinikanth after Kaala and 2.0.

