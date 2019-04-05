Rajinikanth’s cop look from AR Murugadoss’ Thalaivar 167 leaked online, statement issued

Images of actor Rajinikanth in character as a policeman on the sets of his upcoming film, tentatively untitled Thalaivar 167, have been leaked online. The film is being directed by AR Murugadoss.

According to a Times of India report, the leak has emerged from a photoshoot that was conducted on Thursday, April 4, at a popular studio in Chennai. The official shoot will commence on April 4. The image shows him in khakhi, which would not be the first time the actor has played a cop on film. Other films in which he has played a policeman include Moondru Mugam, Pandian, and Kodi Parakuthu.

Actor Kamal Haasan exchanging pleasantries with Rajinikanth at the wedding ceremony of daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and actor Vishagan Vanangamudi. ( ANI )

Rajinikanth’s representative said in a statement, “I request all the Thalaivar fans not to share the leaked stills and try to preserve it until releases officially .. kindly help us to do in better way to all the fans.”

The AR Murugadoss directorial stars Nayanthara in a supporting role. Cinematography will be handled by Santosh Sivan, and the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will reportedly be Rajinikanth’s second to be predominantly shot in Mumbai, after Pa Ranjith’s Kaala.

Produced by Lyca Productions, a popular Bollywood actor is expected to play the film’s villain.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 13:10 IST