Rajinikanth, AR Murugadoss film to start rolling from April 10 in Mumbai

Actor Rajinikanth, whose recent films 2.0 and Petta have done well at the box office, will team up with AR Murugadoss next for a new project. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the yet untitled project is expected to go on the floors from April 10 and will be predominantly shot in Mumbai.

This will be second Rajinikanth starrer to be shot majorly in Mumbai after Pa Ranjith-directed Kaala. Even though several rumours and reports about the project have emerged over the last few weeks, an official announcement regarding the film is yet to come.

In February, Anirudh Ravichander confirmed through an interview that he is on board the project as composer. The highly anticipated film was originally supposed to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who backed out after the recent Sarkar controversy. The latest update is that Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0, have taken over the reins of the project. This would be the third outing for Lyca Productions with Rajinikanth after Kaala and 2.0.

In several of his recent interviews, Murugadoss hinted that his next film could be a fantasy adventure and one can assume that it might be the one with Rajinikanth. There are also rumours that Murugadoss’s film with the superstar could be a political thriller.

Recently, popular lensman Santosh Sivan took to Twitter to announce that he has signed the project. He reunites with Rajinikanth after two decades since they last worked together in Thalapathy.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 17:33 IST